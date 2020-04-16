Will the fashion influencer market be the same post Covid-19?

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:01 IST

Coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge hit on the economy with every business suffering losses. And during the times of lockdown and quarantining, the erstwhile fancy and desirable lifestyle of a fashion influencer on social media is taking a toll too. If you would have noticed, a lot of fashion influencers are now putting throwback pictures of their travel or photoshoot since they have no new content to showcase. And rightly so, they can’t be insensitive at a time, when the whole world is battling a pandemic and they go on to flaunt their new line of purses or shoes. Secondly, a lot of influencers also rely on brand collaborations, but currently they don’t have any such brands approaching them. So to keep themselves relevant is a challenge and a lot of them are already working on reshaping their page. India’s leading fashion influencers share their tale of survival during the time of corona.

Fashion blogger and influencer Shereen Sikka, with more than 2 lakh 86 thousand followers on Instagram says, “It is a worrisome time not just for us but everyone in the business. During times of uncertainty, when there are very few brands approaching for collaboration, it is important that we take a break from the usual content that we have been producing and talk about safety and security of one and all. It’s time that we act responsibly. In a state of crisis we need to talk about our mental health and how we can deal with the whole situation. And that’s what I have been doing.”

Sakshi Sindhwani, a plus size model, who has been on the cover of a leading fashion magazine and also an influencer too thinks that the slump in the economy has already started to its effect with currently very few brands approaching for promotions.” It will take a lot of time for things to heal and till that time we all will have to be prepared for the worst. You can still generate useful content that will be beneficial for our followers. We can cheer up our followers. Also we need to work on a new module in order to continue to exist.”

Fashion blogger Pallavi Singh of Moda Ninja says, “When the lockdown started, I have reworked on my content and stayed away from selling anything. Instead I have been talking about precautions to take care, Yoga, fitness and nutrition and insights on food and immunity. I have also been making coronavirus memes for fashion girls, humour always helps in tough times.”