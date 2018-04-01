Wondering what jewellery to wear with your sari? We have got you sorted

Sport your handloom sari with the right kind of jewellery. Wear a heavy, big pendant with a plain solid-hued sari or a simple choker with your silks, experts suggest. Nelson Jaffery, head of design at Birla Cellulose; and Tarang Arora, director at Tribe by Amrapali, give a few inputs:

* Add style to your ethnic office wardrobe with a fashionable handloom sari. It can be solid-coloured, dual-toned, woven, beaded, with handdrawn motifs or in applique. Team it with big earrings or chunky necklaces to look more graceful.

* Opt for chiffon saris available in a wide gamut of colours. They are your best bet to look sensual and sophisticated. Adorn your hair with a nandi hair pin for a day at your workplace.

* The sheer luxuriousness of silk is indisputable. Its richness and finesse have made silk an instant favourite for festive occasions and weddings. Add a pleated, structured drape and portray an equal mix of poise and power in a corporate setting. You can team a simple maangtikka or a choker with the sari if out for an occasion.

* Linen saris are making a statement, and emerging as an alternative to six yards of silk and cotton. The scope of experimentation with the blouse is just innumerable. From a striped crop-top to your favourite solid tank, mix-and- match is the key for fun Fridays at work. For more swag, flaunt jewellery inspired by lord Shiva, which looks unique and powerful.

* Don’t want to step out of your comfort zone? Cotton and viscose saris will be your go-to garments if you like it absolutely fuss-free, minus any loose hanging pallu and bottom pleats. Big win-win is that blended saris are fashionable, comfortable and easy to manage.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more