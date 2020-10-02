e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Wool without sheep? In Puducherry, a wild shrub offers material gains

Wool without sheep? In Puducherry, a wild shrub offers material gains

Gowri Shankar, a fashion entrepreneur, is using fibre from a giant shrub to make yarn for soft, warm winter wear.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:33 IST
Paramita Ghosh
Paramita Ghosh
Hindustan Times
A Weganool cape dress made by a German kidswear brand, Infantium Victoria.
A Weganool cape dress made by a German kidswear brand, Infantium Victoria. (Photo courtesy Gowri Shankar)
         

Gowri Shankar, 34, is probably the only fashion entrepreneur in the world with a side business in fertiliser. For three years, he’s been producing a yarn using fibre extracted from a giant shrub, the calotropis gigantea.

The pods of this plant yield the fibres for Weganool (Shankar’s name for his plant-based alternative to wool). The residue from the process is used to make a natural fertiliser and insect repellent named Arka (the Sanskrit name for the plant).

Shankar discovered the plant quite by accident, growing wild around his ancestral home in Kuilapalayam, Puducherry. At the time, in 2017, he was a fashion merchandising consultant and had also set up a company two years earlier called Faborg, that was studying how to make fibres from banana and hemp more sustainably. Shankar also comes from a long line of Devanga weavers, the community that produces the hand-woven Kanchipuram silk sari.

Gowri Shankar and his wife Elen at their Puducherry home.
Gowri Shankar and his wife Elen at their Puducherry home. ( Photo courtesy Gowri Shankar )

“It was a hot summer day. The plants were wilting. I noticed many sunbirds around a particular flowering shrub. Going closer, I found the birds yanking out a yarn-like substance from the shrub. They were using it to line their nests,” he says. “When I saw the hollow cellulose fibres, so much like wool, I realised it had potential.”

The calotropis grows as a weed in coastal areas. “It’s everywhere,” Shankar says. So he began to collect the fibres and experiment with methods of processing them without using chemicals.

A few months later, he hired and trained five local women, and opened an extraction and weaving unit.

“Since the calotropis requires no water or fertiliser, our production system is very eco-friendly,” Shankar says. The Weganool yarn, he adds, is 5% calotropis gigantea pod fibres, 25% fibres from the stem of the plant, and 70% organic cotton. The cloth woven with this yarn is soft, offers good insulation.

So far, Shankar has had some inquiries and one taker for it. Infantium Victoria, a German luxury kidswear company, launched a Weganool hoodie, cape dress and jacket this year. The items are retailing online at prices ranging from 150 Euro to 575 Euro (or Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000).

“To scale up Weganool production is the next challenge,” he adds. “We are set to begin systematic cultivation this year, across 30 acres on a neighbouring farm.”

top news
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
CSK vs SRH Live: Garg, Sharma rescue SRH after top-order failure
CSK vs SRH Live: Garg, Sharma rescue SRH after top-order failure
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In