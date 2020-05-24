e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Your essential lingerie guide for the summer season

Your essential lingerie guide for the summer season

Wearing the right lingerie is very important to deal with tricky summer silhouettes. Here are some wardrobe essentials this season to keep you cool while you shelter at home.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 24, 2020 15:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Saumya Sharma
New Delhi
Your essential lingerie guide for the summer season.
Your essential lingerie guide for the summer season. (Unsplash)
         

The lazy, hazy days of summer are upon us. It’s time to embrace the lightweight and breathable summer lingerie.

Wearing the right lingerie is very important to deal with tricky summer silhouettes. Here are some wardrobe essentials this season to keep you cool while you shelter at home by Siddharth Grover, Director, Groversons Paris Beauty.

Nothing beats cotton

Nothing signals the arrival of summer, like cotton. With the breathability factor rocketing sky-high, the world hasn’t found a better replacement for cotton. Yes, the easy knits and moisture-absorbing nature of this fabric is what makes it a hit with not just lingerie but almost any type of summer clothing.

Cotton bras and panties, apart from being absolutely fuss-free, help you stay hygienic all day long, leaving no room for rashes. It naturally allows your skin to breathe and does not trap heat as other fabrics do. It is ideal for hot days when you know you’re going to sweat as cotton doesn’t retain odour. You definitely can’t go wrong with cotton panties, shorts, singlets and bras in summer.

Lighter shades are here to stay

Something we all are well aware of yet forget light-shaded clothing reflects heat, whereas the dark colours absorb it, causing a lot of perspiration. The same logic applies to your lingerie as well, pastel-shaded bras and panties are greatly recommended to deal with the beaming heat compared to bold hues.

Strapless refresh

We’d never miss to mention how important strapless bras are in summer - especially ones that flatter you and stay in place. They are perfect for all your skimpier summer outfits and give you the freedom to make your own summer fashion statement. Strapless bras will also help you get rid of digging straps which cause rashes due to the hot and sweaty season.

Plunge bras

Plunge bras are designed for wearing underneath outfits with low necklines. These are perfect for your low neck T-shirts or even ethnic wear. It is a bra with a deep V-neckline ensuring that there is no show of your innerwear. It lifts your bosom upwards and gives a perfect shape in the most natural way. So now you can wear your deep neck outfits with full confidence.

Go sporty

Sports bras are sturdier than your typical bras and provide maximum support to your breasts during physical exercise. During this summer time, it is the best option to deal with sweat as most of them are made from moisture wicking fabric. It will stay drier as compared to most of your fashion bras and you can pair it as a fashion statement under your mesh tops.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

