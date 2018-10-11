5 mood-boosting foods to include in your diet

Working long hours under stress and eating irregularly and mindlessly can lead to depression. So make sure you are eating right, say experts. The road to a happier you is right nutrition and mindful eating as well as staying away from too much of caffeine and sugar, suggests Rueben Ghosh, co-founder and culinary director at Yumlane, and Kashmiri Barkakati, food expert at Momspresso. Here’s how to do it right:

* Legumes: Consuming legumes will keep the blood sugar stable throughout the day, fostering happier mood, a key nutrient in creating a healthier gut.

* Wraps: Although a Western concept, wraps have found popularity in India in the form of rolled food items and Kathi rolls. Various ingredients can be included with chapati or paratha, such as paneer, onions, green peas, ginger, garlic, mayonnaise or even mutton.

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are extremely important in keeping the brain functioning at its best thanks to the Vitamin B content. (Shutterstock)

* Leafy greens: Leafy greens like spinach and kale are extremely important in keeping the brain functioning at its best thanks to the Vitamin B content. It produces serotonin, a mood-enhancing chemical that helps lift your mood and keep depression at bay.

* Whole grains: Whole grains are a great source of vitamin B, which are key nutrients for a good mood. Studies have proven that B6 deficiencies lead to stress, depression and irritability. Pack whole grains into your diet. Eliminating carbohydrate completely may not be a good idea.

* Momos: Momos are gaining popularity as an alternative snack amongst Indians and can help workaholics to relax. Being a quick bite and with the additional benefit of being steamed makes this delicacy a healthy choice while stress-eating. Momo fillings can also consist of finely chopped cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, tomato and soy sauce which makes it healthier for consumption.

* Berries and nuts: Berries are loaded with anthocyanidins, known to boost brain function and antioxidants in the body. Nuts are a superfood rich in omega fatty acids and vitamins that elevate mood which promote brain and nerve cells. So, include these into your diet. And, stay away from sugar.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 10:49 IST