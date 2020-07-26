e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / A fitter nation: Swimming pools, gyms reopen in England after 128-day lockdown

A fitter nation: Swimming pools, gyms reopen in England after 128-day lockdown

The UK government has announced a fresh attack on obesity as part of the move, hoping that a fitter nation might be able to minimise the impact of future waves of the virus.

fitness Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Swimming works out the whole body and cardiovascular system.
Swimming works out the whole body and cardiovascular system. (Unsplash)
         

Swimming pools and gyms in England are reopening for the first time since the UK went into lockdown as public health officials extol the benefits of exercise in fighting Covid-19.

The government has announced a fresh attack on obesity as part of the move, hoping that a fitter nation might be able to minimise the impact of future waves of the virus.

But Jane Nickerson, chief executive of Swim England, says that there had been financial pressure on pools even before the pandemic and that without government support many won’t open this year — or ever.

She told the BBC that funding pools actually saves money because of the impact they have on social cohesion, crime prevention, education attainment and health benefits. Learning to swim is also a life skill.

“One of our biggest, biggest fears is that there will be a lost generation of children this year who don’t learn to swim,” she said.

Swim England on their official site has requested the UK government to “ensure swimming doesn’t become leisure’s ‘forgotten activity’ – after it was revealed almost a third of public pools could remain closed for another six months.”

Indoor pools were allowed to reopen on July 25, 128 days after they were forced to shut on March 20 as part of the nationwide effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The organisation is also running a #SaveLeisure campaign to facilitate this. Jane Nickerson, Swim England chief executive said, “The #SaveLeisure campaign continues to have our backing and we urge the Government to provide the ring-fenced funding needed to help prevent significant market failure – which we know will hit less affluent areas hardest. Funding is also vital to help prevent facilities increasing the cost of going swimming.”

“Water-based activity is loved by millions – and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that remains the case and people have the necessary, affordable facilities to enjoy the water,” she added.

Health experts recommend that adults get 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity every week to stay fit. Swimming works out the whole body and cardiovascular system, burns almost as many calories as running, and doesn’t adversely impact bones and joints in the process.

Swimming regularly also keeps stress levels low, reduces anxiety and depression, and improves your sleep patterns. So, however you are feeling, remember to just keep swimming to keep yourself physically, mentally and emotionally healthy.

-- with inputs from Associated Press

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In