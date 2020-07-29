Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj shares her skincare and fitness mantra

fitness

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:44 IST

The pandemic and monsoon together have made many homebound, while this time is enjoyable, it is also crucial to take extra care of your body. Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj who we recently saw in a series aired on the OTT platform as Soundarya, says she loves to have rose tea and makes sure to take her daily greens. “My diet involves greens and I keep myself hydrated and most importantly smile through all ups and downs, my skin looks happy too. My diet is pretty limited as I am an eggetarian. Every time I feel like I may come down with a cold/flu, I just chew a piece of raw turmeric in the night,” she opens up about her diet.

The actor also doesn’t forget to workout daily. She says she keeps switching her workout from running to HIIT, yoga and sometimes dance so that she is motivated and her body doesn’t get used to any kind of workout. “Specifically for monsoon, since one can’t step out as often, I tend to put on some nice music and do more yoga at home. Well, recently I’ve also started face yoga (as I tend to sleep with a frown) and exercise my facial muscles a lot throughout the day,” adds Bhardwaj.

However, she keeps it minimal when it comes to skincare. “I have oily skin so given that the humidity increases during this time, I wash my face with cold filtered water at least 3-4 times a day. If I’m going out, then sunscreen is a must. In the night, U use a good night cream, these days I’m using one with vitamin E. I like to apply curd and honey combo on my face for a natural glow once in 15 days,” confesses Bhardwaj.