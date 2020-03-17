Endurance sports gives me a feeling of revitalisation: Milind Soman

fitness

He goes by ‘Milind Running’ across all social media handles. The barefoot runner, who is still remembered by his steaming hot cameo in the popular ‘90s Made in India video by Alisha Chinai, is all about fitness. The 54-year-old actor and fitness promoter admits that a traditional gym workout is simply not his style. While having participated in every marathon Maximum City has to offer, Milind Soman tells us about his unique fitness regime and what diets work better for him. Excerpts from an email interview.

What is one fattening food item that you cannot resist?

I am very mindful about everything that I choose to eat. I may eat something that is not good for the body, but only in very small quantities. Once I have tasted what I want I don’t need to eat more of it.

How do you get back in shape after a fattening indulgence?

If your body is functioning well and digestion is good, and your mind is dealing with stress in a positive manner, your body will not store fat under normal circumstances.

Do you prefer mini-meals? And what do they normally contain?

I kick-start my day with a handful of almonds and a glass of lukewarm water. Almonds keep me energised and satiated, as it’s a smart snack with the right balance of nutrients such as protein, magnesium, riboflavin, and fiber. I recently came across a research that stated that almonds are high in healthy monounsaturated fat, which is good for heart health. Also, I eat a lot of fruits, perhaps a whole papaya, half a watermelon, some bananas and whatever else is in season. This is followed by some rice, wheat or ragi porridge with jaggery or sometimes even an omelette.

My lunch usually consists of dal khichdi and a lot of cruciferous vegetables, beans, peas, pumpkin, and sometimes, I add sweet potatoes. I prefer having my dinner early, around 7.30pm, which is mostly a light meal with salads and rice with dal and vegetables.

What is a diet plan that always works for you?

I divide my meals throughout the day, starting with a fruith-heavy breakfast and opting for an early, light dinner. My idea of healthy eating is to opt for light, easily digestible food that keeps my body and mind energetic and happy the whole day.

Do you workout at home? And what exercises do you do at home?

I work out at home but don’t follow any routine or regime. Strength training for me consists of a three-minute circuit of planks, push-ups and burpees at any time of the day.

Do you prefer outdoor or indoor physical activity?

I am more of an outdoor person and exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t really work for me. I always prefer exercising in outdoor environments, even in a city. I also prefer more of endurance sports, as it gives me a feeling of revitalisation, positive engagement, clarity and calmness of thought, and more energy.

What are your favourite physical activities?

I love indulging in outdoor activities like trekking and endurance sports like running and swimming.

What is a healthy tip that you rely on?

While being active at all times is vital, there are a few other lifestyle changes that can work wonders. For instance, getting enough sleep every night, and no matter how tight the schedule, always ensure you don’t miss meals.