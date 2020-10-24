e-paper
Fitness motivation: Milind Soman does core exercises even during jetlag, Ankita Konwar nails Chakrasana as weekend workout

Fitness motivation: Milind Soman does core exercises even during jetlag, Ankita Konwar nails Chakrasana as weekend workout

Ankita Konwar’s Chakrasana and Milind Soman’s pull ups, even while the latter was jetlagged, are enough to put workout procrastinations at bay and their latest fitness posts are proof | Watch

fitness Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 08:36 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
(Instagram/milindrunning/ankita_earthy)
         

Looking like a “wonderful work in progress”, Bollywood’s supermodel Milind Soman was seen hitting the grind to work up his core even during jetlag while his fitness enthusiast wife Ankita Konwar shared a throwback picture of performing Chakrasana on the US beach to be in sync with the workout feels this weekend. Returning from their dreamy vacation in the USA, the lovebirds were back at giving fitness motivation to netizens and their latest social media videos and pictures are enough to put workout procrastinations at bay.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a video of himself, donning his signature grey Pinkathon tee and a pair of shorts and working out barefeet. Hanging from a bar, Milind’s arms formed a straight vertical line as he raised his legs forward to bring them as high as possible without bending his knees.

Pausing at that position for quite some time before he dropped down his legs, Milind looked effortless and made our jaws drop in awe. He shared in the caption, “Another 15 hour flight and we are back! Still a bit tired from the jetlag but ran a few kilometres and hung an EL after ages.. it shows (sic).”

 

Ankita, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture from her workout session at the Sandy Hook beach near Atlantic Ocean during their US trip. Nailing a flawless Chakrasana on the beach, with views of New York and New Jersey on either side, Ankita shared an inspirational message.

It read, “I truly believe that we’re all a beautiful, wonderful work in progress. We must embrace the process. Life is a journey of twists and turns but it isn’t the twists and turns which mold us, rather, how we take and handle those twists and turns thrown at us (sic).” Encouraging fans to trust the process, she added, “Yoga teaches us exactly that. There’s no ego in yoga. One just embraces the process and breathes through it (sic).”

 

The duo is back to unwinding in Mumbai but not before they lay a string of workout goals to pump our drooping energies. Enjoying a huge fan base on social media platforms, both Milind and Ankita are often seen leaving the netizens smitten with not only with their fitness enthusiasm but also with their unapologetic mushy romance and travel goals when not slaying with their sustainable fashion looks.

