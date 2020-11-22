e-paper
Here's how Milind Soman's mother, Usha Soman, is pumping our fitness motivation as we enter a new week

Milind Soman shares pictures from Darjeeling Police Marathon which marked his first 21 kms run after the lockdown in February but it is his mother, Usha Soman, who is giving all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money. Here’s why

fitness Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 18:17 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman’s mother pumps up fans’ fitness motivation as we enter a new week
Milind Soman’s mother pumps up fans’ fitness motivation as we enter a new week(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

As we make the most of the weekend before Monday blues hit us in this cosy weather, Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother, Usha Soman, has left the Internet smitten with her contagious workout energy. The supermodel recently shared a slew of pictures from Darjeeling Police Marathon which marked his first 21 kms run after the lockdown in February but it is his mother who is giving all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money.

Not only did she participate in the marathon along with her son and daughter-in-law Ankita Konwar but also aced 10 kms. Wearing pink kurti, white salwar, a pair of running shoes and her million dollar smile, Usha was later seen poseing for the pictures with a well-deserved medal hanging around her neck.

The inspirational woman was flanked by Milind and Ankita who posed victory signs for the camera. “First 21km after February in the first on ground running event post lockdown !! (sic),” the Made in India star shared in the caption. He added, “Really tough hilly route but both @ankita_earthy and @somanusha did really well in their 21k and 10k 💪🏽 almost 2000 excited runners enjoyed the most beautiful sunny Darjeeling weather 😀.. #darjeelingpolicehillmarathon #ftnessaddict #fun #family #life #runeverywhere (sic).”

 

Earlier, the trio had set travel goals with their plogging trek to Shiva temple at the top of a hill and motivated fans to do the same. On the first anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted online with fitness experts and influencers including Milind, he revealed how someone had shared with him a video of the latter’s mother nailing push-ups even at the age of 81. PM Modi confessed that it left him in awe and made him watch it on loop over 5 times.

