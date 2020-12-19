John Abraham’s chiselled back and ripped pull-up session at gym will fuel your workout motivation

fitness

If only we woke up the way John Abraham did this weekend morning, flaunting his shredded physique. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actor left his Dostana co-star Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed as he flaunted his biceps and chiselled back during the pull-up workout session at gym.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a kickass picture straight from the gym which gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his rigorous exercise session. Donning a black cap pulled back to give him a boyish look and a pair of black shorts, John set the Internet on fire with his shirtless look.

Keeping his back to the camera, John was featured pulling himself up on the parallel bar and flexing his ripped muscles and well-toned arms in the picture. Parallel bar is used in gymnastics which are two horizontal bars fastened to four poles and placed parallel to each other to help boost multifunctionality.

John captioned the picture, “Woke up like this. #fitness #backworkout #gym (sic).” Quick to respond, Abhishek commented a fire emoji as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Pull ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

On a similar note, John’s workout sessions are divided between two muscle groups - major and minor for maximum bodybuilding, with focus on two body parts in a day. He trains under celebrity trainer Vinod Channa four times a week while resting twice a week.

