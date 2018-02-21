 Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe can’t wait to shed post-pregnancy weight | fitness | Hindustan Times
Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe can’t wait to shed post-pregnancy weight

Khloe’s determination to get her body back in shape comes after she previously battled with her weight.

fitness Updated: Feb 21, 2018 10:44 IST
Khloe recently admitted she had to “reprogramme” her relationship with food in order to drop down to her goal size.
Khloe recently admitted she had to “reprogramme” her relationship with food in order to drop down to her goal size.(Khloe Kardashian/Facebook)

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian can’t wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back. She posted a series of photographs of her outfits for the upcoming episode of “Revenge Body”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote on Instagram: “Old pics but I’m loving ‘My Revenge Body’ looks on an episode! Hi old body, I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”

Khloe’s determination to get her body back in shape comes after she previously battled with her weight, and recently admitted she had to “reprogramme” her relationship with food in order to drop down to her goal size.

