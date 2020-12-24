e-paper
Home / Fitness / Malaika Arora does Upavistha Konasana by the pool with her adorable Yoga partner

Malaika Arora does Upavistha Konasana by the pool with her adorable Yoga partner

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora recently shared a different kind of a Yoga video in which the actor can be seen working out with an adorable dog, Axl. This clip made us go awww.

fitness Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 19:21 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora has an adorable Yoga partner
Malaika Arora has an adorable Yoga partner(Instagram/malaikaroraofficial)
         

Actor and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora often shares glimpses from her exercise sessions with fans on social media. In those images, the actor can be seen nailing an extremely difficult stretch in her Yoga studio with the utmost ease. Every week she does that and shares the steps of the asana along with the benefits of doing it in order to inspire her fans to stop being lazy and exercise.

However, her latest Yoga post is a little different. Though Malaika can be seen doing the Upavishtha Konasana, which is quite a difficult asana, like it is no big deal, it is her Yoga partner who is the star of the clip. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl can be seen working out with an adorable doggo named Axl.

For the poolside morning Yoga session, Malaika opted to wear a black and red spaghetti strap maxi dress. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a top knot and opted to exercise barefoot. She posted the clip with the caption, “My yoga partner , axl (sic).”

 

The video starts with Malaika doing the Upavistha Konasana with Axl by her side. She can be heard saying, “Should I do some Yoga?” She then continues to do more stretching exercises while lovingly looking at Axl. Finally, she looks at the doggo and picks him up. She says to him, “Let’s do some Yoga. Good boy.”

Malaika ends up lovingly kissing the dog and hugging him. This is one of the most adorable videos that we have seen. To be honest, this even made us want to get up and take that Yoga mat out. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the screen judging the dance reality show India’s Best dancer.

