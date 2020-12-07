Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar run 6k barefoot in Delhi, encourage fitness enthusiasts to ‘let earth guide you’

fitness

Dec 07, 2020

Supermodel and marathon runner Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar make for the fittest celebrity couple and their social media handles have enough proofs to back our claim. The lovebirds constantly share glimpses from their exercise sessions to urge fans to stay fit physically and mentally.

The couple that is currently in Delhi, has been sharing a lot of pictures from their trip on social media. Milind and Ankita also posted a picture of themselves running barefoot in Delhi’s Aerocity recently. They did so to commemorate the sixth edition of Barefoot marathon.

For their 6k run, Milind was dressed in a dark blue basic T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black shorts. Ankita, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeves light blue top with a pair of beige-coloured mini shorts. She kept her hair off her face by tying them in a hight ponytail.

Milind shared the picture with the caption, “6k run in Aerocity Delhi yesterday to commemorate the 6th edition of the Barefoot Marathon. Missing the pure, cold, forest air in Coorg, where every year at this time and before daybreak, we light the lamp to celebrate the river, and sing in praise of Prakriti (sic).”

The Made in India star added, “When your bare skin touches the earth mother, you touch the truth. No more knowledge is needed. No science. No technology. Let the earth guide you to simple mental, physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. All you need is that touch. Never let go (sic).”

Ankita also shared the same image and mentioned that she was missing Coorg at the time. Her caption read, “Since we couldn’t celebrate barefoot marathon this year with all the barefoot runners from across the country, decided to celebrate it by running barefoot where we were, in Delhi. Missing Coorg, it’s spirit and the amazing food there though. Hope to be able to celebrate it with you all soon enough (sic).”

Milind and Ankita both try to encourage their fans to stay active by answering fitness-related questions through interactions on their respective social media handles. The couple got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

