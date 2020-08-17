e-paper
Home / Fitness / Monday Motivation: Rebel Wilson inspires her fans to work out at home with her own weight loss journey

Monday Motivation: Rebel Wilson inspires her fans to work out at home with her own weight loss journey

Keeping healthy has never been of greater significance than during the pandemic and Rebel Wilson is giving us all fitness goals to aspire to.

fitness Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rebel Wilson has termed this year as her ‘Year of Health’ and set both fitness and career goals that she wants to achieve before the end of 2020.
Rebel Wilson has termed this year as her ‘Year of Health’ and set both fitness and career goals that she wants to achieve before the end of 2020. (Instagram @rebelwilson)
         

Quarantine productivity has become quite the norm as people around the world attempt to make something good out of the several months of self-isolation that we are in due to the coronavirus pandemic. No doubt, it is hard to keep a positive outlook on life especially during these times and like in all other things, we look to celebrities to give us motivation on tough Monday mornings to keep us pumped and ready for whatever this year might throw at us next.

Keeping healthy has never been of greater significance than during the pandemic and Rebel Wilson is giving us all fitness goals to aspire to. She has been using this time in isolation to work on herself and has even set her own goal. She shared with fans that she aims to weigh 75 kgs. before the end of the year and from what we can see from her Instagram, she is doing fantastic job of keeping up with her resolution.

Rebel Wilson has termed this year as her ‘Year of Health’ and set both fitness and career goals that she wants to achieve before the end of 2020. She captioned one of her posts on Instagram saying, “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress... But good things are coming your way.”

She shares her constant progress through pictures and inspiring captions on her Instagram and her fans, who are delighted to see her hard work towards her goals, leave a ton of positive comments on her Instagram. Rebel Wilson’s personal trainer from Australia, recently shared her entire workout schedule with ‘Women’s Health’ magazine and he said that it focuses primarily on HIIT (high-intensity interval training), along with core exercises and weights.

If you are looking for that extra motivation to kick start your Monday morning, look no further than Rebel’s Instagram page.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

