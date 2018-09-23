Night owls, listen up! These famous celebrities are early morning risers

American actor Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule has got social media talking. Wahlberg, one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, shared his daily routine on his Instragram stories, few days ago. The actor wakes up at 2.30 am in the morning, prays at 2.45am; has breakfast at 3.15am; and works out at 3.40am. And in the middle of all this, he plays golf at 7.30am.

Not surprisingly, the Internet couldn’t help but raise a few eyebrows at the actor’s almost superman approach to his life, admiring him and trolling him in equal proportion with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds leading the trolling charge from the front by sharing his own satirical take on Wahlberg’s schedule.

Ryan Reynold’s schedule(left). Mark Wahlberg’s schedule (right).

In the midst of all the hilarious tweets, there is one thing that has caught our eye is that Wahlberg isn’t the only actor who believes in the idiom, “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and our very own Akshay Kumar are also early morning risers. And this makes us question if we mere mortals can follow this kind of a brutal routine, considering most of us find waking up early morning, a painful chore? “By saying yes or no would be oversimplifying the answer. What you need to understand is that you need at least seven hours of sleep, regardless of what time you sleep. And sleep is dependent on the secretion of melatonin— a hormone that helps your body knows when it’s time to sleep and wake up. By interrupting your sleep cycle, you can mess up the production of melatonin, which can cause health problems for you”, says Dr. Shilpa Sharma, psychiatrist and sleep expert.

If this is the case, then how are celebrities managing to do it? “They have managed to condition their bodies, over the years. You need to start by slowly changing your sleeping pattern and timing. Remember, it takes time, doing it in haste can hamper your melatonin production. However, this doesn’t mean that you compromise on the number of hours you sleep, that is non-negotiable. Your sleep requirements depend on your body type and your daily routine. Also, these celebrities also take power naps during the day to complete their sleep,” explains Amaresh Ojha, fitness expert.

So, what about the notion that people who wake up early are healthier compared to ones who don’t? “No, people who get adequate, good quality sleep are healthy. Some people’s natural body clock is such that they wake up late. And that’s fine”, says Dr. Shilpa.

Then why are these celebrities waking up so early in the first place? “Waking up early allows you to manage your time in a much more productive and creative way, throughout the day. It also allows you to take out more time for your family and for the things that matter to you – like your health and fitness”, says Deepak Pal, lifestyle coach.

