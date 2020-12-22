Rakul Preet Singh’s flexible Vrikshasana or tree pose of Yoga is the perfect fitness motivation to start your day with

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:20 IST

When we can’t even lift the blanket off our cosy work from home state, Marjaavaan actor Rakul Preet Singh’s workout motivation set us running to hit the grind. Making us start the day on the right health note, the De De Pyaar De star shared a throwback picture from the Maldives that gave a glimpse of her intense workout session even during a vacay and that is all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

In the picture that the diva shared on her social media handle, Rakul is featured in an exotic backdrop of the island nation, donning an aqua blue sports bra that twinned with the sea and a pair of black shorts. While her athleisure wear flaunted her well-toned abs, Rakul pulled back her sleek hair into a top knot to keep them off her face during the exercise session.

Standing on one foot, on the Yoga mat, Rakul bent the other leg in half lotus position and stretched out her hands above her head while pointing them directly upwards in anjali mudra. Nailing the Vrikshasana or tree pose of Yoga and her balance both perfectly, the diva was captured on camera while easily bending in one direction and looked too flexible to be true.

She captioned the picture, “Flexibility is the key to stability #yogaeverywhere #balance (sic).”

Benefits:

The tree pose Yoga or Vrikshasana assists the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the thighs, calves, ankles and bones of the hips and legs. It is a kind of Hatha Yoga asana that works on enhancing the body’s balancing abilities and helps improve focus.

Since it aligns and calms the body, mind and spirit, it is efficient in building self-confidence and self-esteem. The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet.

