Secret behind Jason Momoa’s jaw-dropping physique? Rock climbing and bouldering!

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is the man of the moment with his movie Aquaman (2018) being a superhit. However, if there is one thing that caught our fancy it’s the fact that he does most of the stunts in the movie himself; and of course his rugged and athletic physique.

So, what’s the secret behind this impressive fitness level? Well, unlike most stars, who prefer the route of weight training, Momoa likes the outdoor challenge of rock-climbing and bouldering. One look at his Instagram will make you realise his love for both these activities as it is replete with pictures of him engaged in either one of them.

Momoa has often spoken about his love for the outdoors and has also mentioned how training in the wild makes him mentally strong. So, we got in touch with fitness experts Gurdeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh, who explain the benefits of rock-climbing and bouldering.

1)Stress buster: The most important benefit that rock climbing and bouldering offer is that they are an excellent way to beat stress. Climbers often get immersed in the activity, which creates a sense of euphoria, a feeling of achievement. Climbing outdoors exposes you to sun, thereby, making sure that you get enough Vitamin D. Also, climbing increases the level of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that reduces stress.

2)Mental strength: Climbing, especially bouldering (climbing done without ropes or any safety equipments), helps to make you mentally strong. While bouldering, you need to navigate routes without safety equipment, which means that, while climbing, you ought to be able to figure out the reach, the jump and the strength required to move forward. This process builds problem solving capability. Also, you sharpen your hand-eye coordination. However, most importantly, it helps you to conquer your fears.

3)Dual benefit of cardio and muscle strength:One session of climbing involves completing and overcoming multiple physical obstacles. The activity strengthens the heart, builds muscular endurance and strength.

4)Muscle toning: Climbing involves muscles from every muscle group; from back to your calves. As a result, most climbers have low body mass index (BMI) and excellent grip strength.

5)Burns calories and makes you flexible: Want to stay lean? Then take to climbing. During one session, you can burn up to 500 calories, with the minimum depending on your weight. Another benefit that climbing offers is that it makes you flexible as it increases your range of motion.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:21 IST