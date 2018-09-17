Wrinkles before time: 7 reasons you have wrinkles

There is nothing wrong with having wrinkles on your face. As we age, our skin naturally gets drier and thinner, and loses its elasticity. However, if you are getting premature wrinkles, then it could be a cause for concern.

To understand what causes premature wrinkles, we got in touch with dermatologists Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy and Dr Rohit Batra. They explain how our lifestyle choices and environment can wreak havoc on our face.

Sleeping on your stomach

When you sleep on your stomach or on your sides, you tend to put pressure on your face. This can lead to breakdown of collagen, resulting in wrinkles. It’s preferable to sleep on your back, say experts. This position may not be easy to maintain in the beginning, but with time, it becomes easier.

Squinting

Squinting and highly animated facial expressions, such as raising your eyebrows and frowning, can also result in wrinkles. When you squint, your facial muscles contract. This squeezes your skin cells, resulting in loss of elasticity. Squinting is a habit for quite a lot of people. However, with conscious efforts, you can overcome this detrimental habit, thereby preventing the formation of wrinkles.

Dry Skin

If your skin is dry, then chances are that you are more susceptible to wrinkles. People with dry skin produce less sebum (skin’s natural moisturiser), which acts as a protection barrier for your skin from the vagaries of elements. Moisturise religiously, at least twice a day, to prevent wrinkles.

Sun exposure

The biggest culprit for wrinkles is the sun. UV rays in sunlight can penetrate the deepest of skin layers and can destroy collagen, resulting in a loss of elasticity. How to avoid it? Always use a sunblock according to your skin type — and we mean even when you are driving or sitting by the window. Indirect exposure to sunrays can also cause wrinkles.

Drinking with a straw

One of the lesser known culprits for causing wrinkles is drinking with a straw. When you drink from a straw, the muscles around the jaw contract. If done repeatedly, this can lead to premature wrinkles.

Lack of sleep

If you are sleep deprived, then your skin repair process slows down. The skin’s pH level is affected and so is its ability to remain hydrated. All of this leads to poor collagen formation, causing early appearance of wrinkles.

Excessive use of beauty products

Cosmetic products can help your skin, but their excessive use can cause more harm than good. They can cause irritation, redness, clogged pores, and what not. All of this can slow down collagen and sebum production, leading to premature wrinkles.

