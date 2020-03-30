e-paper
AC Milan goalie asks for help for 67-yr-old woman stuck in Goa

football Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Milan's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic
Milan's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (AP)
         

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has asked for assistance about a elderly woman who is stuck in Goa amid the lockdown imposed in India in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Begovic, who now plays for AC Milan, tweeted on Sunday about the mother of a friend who he said was finding life increasingly difficult being stuck in Goa.

“The 67-year-old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water,” Begovic’s tweet read.

 

Along with the tweet, there was a petition asking for the British government to repatriate them.

The 21-day lockdown, imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, has brought life to a standstill in all the parts of the country. According to reports, the situation in Goa is worse with there being a shortage of supplies of essential goods and services.

So, far, five confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Goa, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country and 27 people have lost their lives.

Football News