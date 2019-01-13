AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

A heartbreaking loss after a stunning win denting their confidence, India will still be fired up by the prospect of a maiden knock-out round berth when they take on Bahrain in their final Asian Cup group league match in Sharjah on Monday.

A draw against the West Asian side, currently ranked 113, will be enough for India (ranked 97) to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in the continent’s showpiece after failed attempts in 1984 and 2011.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will be played on January 14, 2018.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain being played?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will be played at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup?

The India-Bahrain game will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup?

The AFC Asian Cup live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 22:32 IST