AFC Asian Cup, India vs Thailand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Underdogs India will look at their impressive results in recent months for inspiration when they open their AFC Asian Cup football campaign against Thailand here Sunday.

With the continental showpiece event being expanded to 24 teams for the first time from the earlier 16, the Indian side have a real chance to make it to the knock-out rounds, which will be a first after their runners-up finish in 1964. Both in 1984 and 2011, India were knocked out of the tournament at the group stage.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will be played on January 6, 2018.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand being played?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will be played at the Al-Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup?

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup?

The AFC Asian Cup live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 22:53 IST