Home / Football / Aguero could be out of action until November, says Pep Guardiola

Aguero could be out of action until November, says Pep Guardiola

The Argentine was sidelined for the last 12 matches of City’s 2019-2020 campaign, including their two Champions League fixtures in August.

football Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:49 IST
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero reacts after sustaining an injury.
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero reacts after sustaining an injury.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season as he has yet to train with the club since suffering a knee injury in June, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Guardiola said the 32-year-old may not be fit until November.

“We knew the injury was difficult,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He still hasn’t had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly. He has been out for a long time, so maybe in one or two months he will be ready.”

