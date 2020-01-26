AIFF hands two-match suspensions to Habas, Eelco for misconduct

football

Jan 26, 2020

The AIFF disciplinary committee on Sunday handed two-match suspensions to ATK and Kerala Blasters head coaches Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie for their misconduct during an Indian Super League encounter here on January 12.

Both coaches were also fined Rs 1 lakh each and will be off the bench during their teams’ next two games.

ATK goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado was handed a similar sanction, but the Spaniard was imposed a bigger fine of Rs 2 lakh for “kicking” Kerala Blasters assistant coach during their ill-tempered at the Salt Lake Stadium here on January 12.

Habas has already served one-match suspension following his red card in their last round match against FC Goa as he will have to sit out for one more match.

“Habas was found guilty of committing serious misconduct and offence within the meaning of Article 58 read with Article 49.1(d) of the AIFF Discliplinary Code,” read the decision, a copy of which is accessed by PTI.

“Schattorie was found guilty of committing serious misconduct and offence within the meaning of Article 58 read with Article 49.2(b) of the AIFF Discliplinary Code.”

“Both are imposed with two-match suspensions with immediate effect. In addition to the suspension, both Habas and Schattorie are also imposed with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Article 49.3 of the Disciplinary Code.” The fine has to be paid within seven days of the notice and until the payment is done, the suspension will continue in addition to the match ban.

Kerala Blasters defeated ATK 1-0, handing them their first home defeat of the season in the ill-tempered clash.

Right from kick-off, Habas and his Kerala Blasters counterpart Schattorie were having a go at each other and in the dying minutes the ATK coach were sent off for pushing and shoving Blasters’ assistant-coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Habas’ deputy Manuel Perez Cascallan however blamed Schattorie to start it all by “spitting in Antonio’s direction.

ATK take on NorthEast United FC here on Monday, while Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC at home on Saturday.