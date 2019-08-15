e-paper
Alexis Sanchez likely to leave Manchester United

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are looking to get the services of the former Barcelona player, but the Italian clubs would have to consider his massive wages as being a burden, despite his obvious ability when at his best.

football Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Chile's Alexis Sanchez before the match.
Chile's Alexis Sanchez before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is likley to quit the club after a lacklustre outing since the time he switched from Arsenal. According to reports, the Chilean is unhappy with United and would like to move to Italy’s Serie A.

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are looking to get the services of the former Barcelona player, but the Italian clubs would have to consider his massive wages as being a burden, despite his obvious ability when at his best.

Former United and Arsenal star Robin van Persie had said that Sanchez seems unhappy with the United. “He needs to find a way to be happy again,” Van Persie had said.

“If you are happy, you want to create and have fun. He had that in his first couple of months from what I saw and he needs to find that again.

“He can still play, he is still a fantastic football player. He just doesn’t really look happy. I can only guess, but from distance, he looks unhappy and he needs to find a way to be happy again,” he added.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 18:44 IST

