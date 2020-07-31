e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

football Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Juventus' Andrea Pirlo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Indonesia Super League All-Stars at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta.
Juventus' Andrea Pirlo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Indonesia Super League All-Stars at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta.(AP)
         

Juventus have appointed their former World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as coach of the Under-23 side, the Serie A champions said.

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

He left Juventus in 2015 and ended his playing career with Major League Soccer club New York City.

“Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is ... the new coach of the Under-23 team,” Juventus said in a statement on Thursday.

“A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!”

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy and helped them to World Cup success in 2006.

tags
top news
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
India praises Canada for disavowing SFJ’s Punjab Referendum
India praises Canada for disavowing SFJ’s Punjab Referendum
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Twitter says hackers broke into system by calling employees
Twitter says hackers broke into system by calling employees
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In