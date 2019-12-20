e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Football / Arsenal name former midfielder Mikel Arteta as head coach

Arsenal name former midfielder Mikel Arteta as head coach

Arsenal are the latest Premier League club to turn to a former player as their manager, with Mikel Arteta named the new head coach on Friday.

football Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A file photo of Mikel Arteta.
A file photo of Mikel Arteta.(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal have appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their head coach on a 3-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Arteta, who made 149 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before joining Manchester City’s coaching staff, will replace fellow Spaniard Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game,” Arteta said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-joining-our-new-head-coach.

Arsenal are 10th in the league table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after five victories in 17 matches this season.

Emery was sacked last month after Arsenal’s 2-1 Europa League home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt which extended their winless run in all competitions to seven games, their worst streak since February 1992 under George Graham.

After Arsenal’s 3-0 league defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, interim manager Freddie Ljungberg urged the club hierarchy to make a quick decision over the identity of their next permanent manager.

Arteta was named by British media as one of the candidates in the running to replace former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in 2018 before the club appointed Emery.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City as assistant to head coach Pep Guardiola, helping the club to consecutive league titles over the last two seasons.

tags
top news
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
Exit polls predict hung assembly in Jharkhand; give Cong-JMM an edge
Exit polls predict hung assembly in Jharkhand; give Cong-JMM an edge
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark
‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News