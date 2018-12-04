Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur could face minor league teams in FA Cup
Solihull will host record 13-times winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay and Southport must defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers to welcome Spurs.football Updated: Dec 04, 2018 15:28 IST
Arsenal could play minor league side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup third round while London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur may face fellow minnows Southport after Monday’s third round draw.
Solihull will host record 13-times winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay and Southport must defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers to welcome Spurs.
Holders Chelsea were drawn at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, who are just behind Arsenal with 12 FA Cup triumphs, will host Reading at Old Trafford.
Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League tie while Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Rotherham United at The Etihad Stadium.
Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other top-flight clash, with Aston Villa v Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion against Wigan Athletic among the second-tier ties.
Championship (second-tier) leaders Norwich City will face League One (third-tier) pacesetters Portsmouth.
Woking face visiting Watford while fellow minor league side Wrexham entertain another top flight outfit in Leicester City.
FA Cup draw in full
Gillingham v Cardiff City
Brentford v Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers or Southport v Tottenham
Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town
Derby County v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City
Fulham v Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham United
Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham v Birmingham City
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich City v Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan Athletic
Middlesbrough v Peterborough United or Bradford City
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea City
First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:27 IST