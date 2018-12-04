Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur could face minor league teams in FA Cup

Arsenal could play minor league side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup third round while London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur may face fellow minnows Southport after Monday’s third round draw.

Solihull will host record 13-times winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay and Southport must defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers to welcome Spurs.

Holders Chelsea were drawn at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, who are just behind Arsenal with 12 FA Cup triumphs, will host Reading at Old Trafford.

Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League tie while Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Rotherham United at The Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other top-flight clash, with Aston Villa v Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion against Wigan Athletic among the second-tier ties.

Championship (second-tier) leaders Norwich City will face League One (third-tier) pacesetters Portsmouth.

Woking face visiting Watford while fellow minor league side Wrexham entertain another top flight outfit in Leicester City.

FA Cup draw in full

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Brentford v Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers or Southport v Tottenham

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town

Derby County v Southampton

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City

Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham United

Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham v Birmingham City

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich City v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan Athletic

Middlesbrough v Peterborough United or Bradford City

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea City

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:27 IST