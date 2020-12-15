e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arteta accepts full responsibility for Arsenal’s poor form

Arteta accepts full responsibility for Arsenal’s poor form

The club are off to their worst start to a season in almost 40 years, leading to questions over Arteta’s future -- 12 months after he replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

football Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Burnley - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Burnley - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is ready to “take the bullets” for the club’s dismal form in the Premier League and urged his players to put everything on the line to arrest their slump. Arsenal suffered their fourth defeat in five league matches on Sunday after going down 1-0 at home to Burnley, leaving them 15th in the standings with 13 points.

The club are off to their worst start to a season in almost 40 years, leading to questions over Arteta’s future -- 12 months after he replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

“I feel the pressure all the time. It will always exist,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league clash against Southampton.

“We have to face it being brave, fighting and no one giving up. It’s not time to hide. It’s time to put your face and your body on the line.

“At the moment, I’m sorry but we have to take the bullets. We are not winning football matches and you have to put your chest there and (say) ‘hit me’ because you have the right.”

Arsenal are five points off the relegation zone but Arteta is confident that the tide will turn soon.

“I want to think that we are in a blip, losing football matches makes me believe that but we need to start to win,” Arteta added.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off against Burnley after a VAR review spotted him grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

When asked if Xhaka had apologised to his team mates, the Arsenal coach said: “It’s been resolved internally and this is all I can say. He has had tough times here and he’s not the only one, there’s a lot of players that have had rocky moments.”

tags
top news
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In