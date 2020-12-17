e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arteta not to blame for Arsenal’s form, says keeper Leno

Arteta not to blame for Arsenal’s form, says keeper Leno

Arsenal snapped a three-game losing streak in the league on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton but the London club are not out of danger, sitting five points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

football Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Photo of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta
Photo of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Twitter)
         

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is not to blame for their precarious position in the Premier League and the players must shoulder the responsibility for the team’s dismal form, goalkeeper Bernd Leno said.

Arsenal snapped a three-game losing streak in the league on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton but the London club are not out of danger, sitting five points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

“The coach is least to blame for the fact that we are in this situation,” Leno told Sky Sports. “If you look at the way we were running around on the pitch at times, then the players are the only ones to blame.

“We’re getting red cards, making mistakes, standing out of position. These are things that we have clearly addressed a thousand times. In the end, it’s a lack of focus on the part of the players.

“The coach is not an issue in the dressing room, there is no criticism of him. We criticise ourselves and the players know that they are responsible.”

Leno said a lack of discipline had contributed to Arsenal’s problems and the players were determined to put things right.

Arsenal had central defender Gabriel sent off on Wednesday, while Granit Xhaka was red carded in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

“The attitude is bad, the discipline is lacking and we have no self-confidence. There are many factors at play here,” he added. “We have addressed this very clearly internally and everyone agrees that we have to change this very quickly.”

Arsenal’s next match is a league trip to fifth-placed Everton on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

tags
top news
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara stands strong, India score 41/2 in 1st session
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara stands strong, India score 41/2 in 1st session
India nears 9.5 million Covid recoveries: Where other countries stand
India nears 9.5 million Covid recoveries: Where other countries stand
Maruti readying compact SUV based on Baleno: Report
Maruti readying compact SUV based on Baleno: Report
Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget
Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In