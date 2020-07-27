e-paper
Home / Football / Aston Villa boss Dean Smith uncertain about Jack Grealish future

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith uncertain about Jack Grealish future

football Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:53 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Aston Villa's head coach Dean Smith gestures to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Aston Villa.
Aston Villa's head coach Dean Smith gestures to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Aston Villa.(AP)
         

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he is unsure whether captain Jack Grealish will be at the club next season but has warned potential suitors they will have to spend big if they want to sign him.

Grealish scored the opener in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday, a result that, combined with Watford’s defeat at Arsenal, kept Villa in the Premier League.

Grealish has been linked to a host of English clubs and Smith said he had no idea what the future holds for the 24-year-old.

“I’m certainly hopeful he will play for Villa again. He is contracted for another three years, I think,” Smith said.

“I have said many times before we have billionaire owners. If people want to come and get our best players they will cost an awful lot of money.”

Villa had slipped to second from bottom with four games left after picking up one point from a possible 15. But they ensured survival by taking eight points from their final four games, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“It’s a magnificent achievement from everybody. It’s a proud moment, and it actually feels better than last year going up in the play-offs,” Smith told BT Sport.

