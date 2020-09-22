e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Atletico’s Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statement

Atletico’s Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statement

The Spanish club’s statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

football Updated: Sep 22, 2020 22:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - August 13, 2020 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - August 13, 2020 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/jose-maria-gimenez-tests-positive-for-covid-19 on Tuesday. The Spanish club’s statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Atletico, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday.

tags
top news
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes thrice, CSK lose their way in chase
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes thrice, CSK lose their way in chase
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In