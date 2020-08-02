e-paper
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup title

Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup title

Arsenal extended their record to 14 FA cup titles by beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final on Saturday the Wembley Stadium

football Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020.(AP)
         

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal came from 0-1 down to beat Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Ironically Arsenal had beaten Chelsea 2-1 when they had last won the FA Cup under Arsene Wenger in 2017. Arsenal extended their record to 14 FA cup titles with this win.

But this time it was Mikel Arteta who trumped Frank Lampard with his tactical moves. It was Chelsea who started on the right note when 21-year-old Christian Pulisic became the first American man to score in an FA Cup final inside five minutes.

Arsenal, however, regained control through the equaliser from a penalty by Aubameyang in the 18th minute. The sides went into half-time locked at 1-1.

Aubameyang then scored in the 67th minute to put Arsenal ahead, which proved to be enough for the gunners to storm to the title

