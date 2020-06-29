e-paper
Home / Football / Barcelona midfielder Arthur agrees to Juventus switch: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Arthur agrees to Juventus switch: Reports

Mundo Deportivo said Juve will pay Barca 70 million euros ($78.55 million) for Arthur, 23, and will receive 60 million for 30-year-old Pjanic.

football Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BARCELONA
Barcelona's Arthur Melo during a press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/File photo
Barcelona's Arthur Melo during a press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/File photo(REUTERS)
         

Juventus are set to sign Brazil international Arthur Melo from Barcelona after the midfielder agreed a five-year contract with the Italian champions and passed a medical, according to Spanish media reports on Sunday. The move is part of a twin negotiation between the clubs which involves Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic moving to Barca, said reports in sports dailies Mundo Deportivo and Marca.

Mundo Deportivo said Juve will pay Barca 70 million euros ($78.55 million) for Arthur, 23, and will receive 60 million for 30-year-old Pjanic. Both players will complete the current season with their present clubs. Arthur was photographed arriving in Turin for his medical on Sunday, with Barca saying he had the club’s permission to miss training.

Barca and Juve did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

