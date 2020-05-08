e-paper
Barcelona players to resume training as none tested positive for COVID-19

football Updated: May 08, 2020 12:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
Madrid, May 8 (IANS) Barcelona FC will be able to start individual training on Friday after none of the club’s first team players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19. “The first team will return to training this Friday individually following the protocols laid down by La Liga,” the club said in a statement.

The players and coaches of the club underwent the COVID-19 test on Wednesday as part of the protocols agreed with the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) and the Spanish government before they could return to training.

Catalan radio station RAC 1 reported that the tests showed that no member of the squad is, or has been, infected by the coronavirus and according to the regulations stipulated in the Spanish government’s four-phase plan to relax the restrictions, will be able to begin training on their own.

“The players will arrive at the club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and once the session is over they will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms,” the club added.

Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government watered down some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed since mid-March.

The football matches in the country have been stopped since March 12 in wake of the pandemic that has hit the entire world.

