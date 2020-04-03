e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Hansi Flick until 2023

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Hansi Flick until 2023

“Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flick’s work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football,” said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

football Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:47 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick before the match.
Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick before the match.(REUTERS)
         

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday.

“Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flick’s work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football,” said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

Flick, a former assistant to Germany coach Joachim Loew, took the reins at Bayern in November after his predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked.

Initially hired as an interim solution, the 55-year-old led Bayern from fourth back to the top of the table, and was rewarded with a contract until the end of this season.

His new deal will run until June 30, 2023.

top news
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News