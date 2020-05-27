Bayern Munich go seven points clear with 1-0 win at Dortmund
Bayern Munich took a key step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday, opening a seven-point gap with six games left as they won 1-0 at nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.
Joshua Kimmich’s deft chip two minutes before half-time settled an edgy tussle between the league’s top two teams in front of empty terraces.
