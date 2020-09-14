e-paper
Belgian football player involved in an incredible open-goal miss - WATCH

Belgian football player involved in an incredible open-goal miss - WATCH

He had a lot of space and time to control the ball with the goalkeeper also not on the line. Missing the goal seemed a more difficult task than scoring one. But that is exactly what happened. In one of the worst misses in football history, Vranckx miss an open goal while being only a metre or two from the goal line

football Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Aster Vranckx misses an open goal.
Aster Vranckx misses an open goal.(Twitter)
         

One of the most glaring misses in football history recently took place in the Belgian top-flight division. Missing an open goal is a stuff of nightmares for any footballer. However, that burden recently fell on a young football player in Belgium. 17-year-old Aster Vranckx of Mechelen recently squandered an open goal opportunity against KV Oostende and the video of that miss has gone viral.

The match was goalless and in the 67th minute, Vranckx had the chance to put his side ahead in the game. His teammate tried to lob the goalkeeper but the ball struck the crossbar and fell to Vranckx, who was standing near the goalpost.

He had a lot of space and time to control the ball with the goalkeeper also not on the line. Missing the goal seemed a more difficult task than scoring one. But that is exactly what happened. In one of the worst misses in football history, Vranckx missed an open goal while being only a metre or two from the goal line. He chested the ball down and tried to control.

Maybe in his excitement to score, Vranckx fumbled and tripped over the ball and collided with the goalpost as a defender came back and cleared the ball. Vranckx was extremely disappointed with the miss.

Watch the video here:-

 

However, that miss did prove to be detrimental for his side. Mechelen lost the match 0-1 to KV Oostende. Vranckx came out after the match accepted his mistake while saying that he took it wrong that eventually led to the miss.

“I think I just had to kick the ball in. I took it wrong, and then I missed it,” Vranckx told Eleven Sports. “It’s a shame that I missed, but I’m just going to look to the next match and not let my head go crazy.”

