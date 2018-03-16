Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Road to Indian Super League final

Bengaluru FC, in debut Indian Super League (ISL) season, finished on top of the points table and will face former champions Chennaiyin FC in the final at home on Saturday. While Bengaluru FC finished the league stage with 40 points from 18 matches, Chennaiyin FC finished second with 32 points.

In the head to head battle, both teams have won one game each this season and would aim to finish on the winning side in the title clash.

Bengaluru FC Road to final

Win: 2 - 0 Mumbai City FC; Win: 4 - 1 Delhi Dynamos; Loss: FC Goa 4 – 3; Win: 1-0 NorthEast United; Win: 3-1 FC Pune City; Loss: 1 - 2 Chennaiyin FC; Loss: 0 - 1 Jamshedpur FC; Win: Kerala Blasters 1 - 3; Win: 1 - 0 ATK; Loss: Delhi Dynamos 2-0; Win: Mumbai City FC 1 – 3; Win: 2 - 1 NorthEast United; Win: ATK 0 - 2; Win: Chennaiyin FC 1 - 3; Win: 2 - 0 FC Goa; Draw: 1 - 1 FC Pune City; Win: 2-0 Jamshedpur; Win: 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters; Semi-final Leg 1 of 2: FC Pune City 0 - 0 (Agg. 0 - 0) Bengaluru FC; Semi-final Leg 2 of 2: Bengaluru FC 3 - 1 (Agg. 3 - 1) FC Pune City

Chennaiyin FC Road to final

Loss: 2 - 3 FC Goa; Win: 3 - 0 NorthEast United; Win: FC Pune City 0 – 1; Win: 3 - 2 ATK; Loss: Mumbai City FC 1 – 0; Win: Bengaluru FC 1 – 2; Draw: 1 - 1 Kerala Blasters; Win: Jamshedpur FC 0 – 1; Draw: 2 - 2 Delhi Dynamos; Win: 1 - 0 FC Pune City; Loss: NorthEast United 3 – 1; Win: ATK 1 - 2; Loss: 1 - 3 Bengaluru FC; Draw: Delhi Dynamos 1 - 1; Win: FC Goa 0 – 1; Draw: 1 - 1 Jamshedpur FC; Draw: Kerala Blasters 0 – 0; Win: 1 - 0 Mumbai City FC; Semi-final Leg 1 of 2: FC Goa 1 - 1 (Agg. 1 - 1); Semi-final Leg 2 of 2: 3 - 0 (Agg. 4 - 1) FC Goa