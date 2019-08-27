Bhubaneswar gets provisional clearance for U-17 Women’s World Cup.

football

Bhubaneswar on Tuesday became the first venue to get a provisional clearance for the 2020 Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The final inspection will take place later this year, by which time, the venue has to be fully compliant. Based on the report, it will receive full ratification by FIFA and be confirmed as the host city for the tournament.

The tournament will be the first FIFA competition for women and second overall to be held in India.

Tournament director of the Local Organising Committee, Roma Khanna said:”We are happy to give a provisional clearance to the city of Bhubaneswar and confirm them as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be provisionally selected.”

“There is work remaining, and the state government has to bring up the stadium and the training sites to FIFA standards. But we are satisfied with the commitment exhibited by the government to complete all the work that is required to obtain the full ratification,” she said.

State sports minister Tusharkanti Behera was excited at the prospect of hosting the FIFA competition.

