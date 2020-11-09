e-paper
Home / Football / Bilic says West Brom can build on strong display in Spurs game despite defeat

Bilic says West Brom can build on strong display in Spurs game despite defeat

West Brom had successfully contained Tottenham’s formidable front trio of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min for much of the game but Kane headed home in the 88th minute to seal a 1-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic.
West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

West Bromwich Albion are without a Premier League victory this season but manager Slaven Bilic believes they can turn their fortunes around if they continue performing like they did in Sunday’s narrow defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

“Sometimes to get stuff out of these games you need a little bit of luck with the chances you create and then also maybe some better finishing in front of goal,” Bilic said on the club’s website.

“But my message to the players was that this has to be our standard now. We have to perform like this in every minute of every game as a minimum.

“It’s really difficult to take confidence from a defeat because the best way to get confidence is to win games and climb up the league. But you can also get confidence from performances and today was an example of that.”

Promoted West Brom, who have lost five games and drawn three to sit 18th, visit Manchester United on Nov. 21.

