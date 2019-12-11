e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Football

Bitter blow as Ajax’s wonder year ends in defeat

Ajax needed only a draw in their last Group H match at home to Valencia on Tuesday but were beaten 1-0, a result that saw them finish third and dropped them into the Europa League.

football Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Ajax Amsterdam players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Ajax Amsterdam players pose for a team group photo before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag has said their Champions League elimination was a “bitter blow” and that they had thrown away their chance to reach the knockout stages.

Ajax needed only a draw in their last Group H match at home to Valencia on Tuesday but were beaten 1-0, a result that saw them finish third and dropped them into the Europa League.

“We were already on the verge of qualifying two games ago already,” Ten Hag said, referring to their 4-4 draw at Chelsea in early November when Ajax were three up with less than 30 minutes left to play.

“That makes it even more bitter. We deserved to go through but we had let it slip through our own hands. We have to look at ourselves.”

It is a deflating end to a stellar year in the Champions League for Ajax, who eliminated Juventus and Real Madrid on their way to last season’s semi-final, where they lost in the last minute to Tottenham Hotspur.

After navigating the preliminary rounds this season they again looked comfortably placed in the group phase with 10 points before Tuesday’s outing.

“We gave away an unnecessary goal and were left to chase the match,” Ten Hag added. “We gave away the ball for them to score and that cannot happen at this level.”

tags
top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Dressed in dhoti, Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel
Dressed in dhoti, Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News