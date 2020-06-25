e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG

Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG

The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club.

football Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:06 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
DORTMUND
Representational image.
Representational image.(AP)
         

Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club’s passionate fans during a Champions League game. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club. “When you speak about Dortmund, you always speak about 81,000 supporters screaming and shouting,” Meunier said in a video on the Dortmund website.

“The reputation is made for years and years and when you play really for football, you’re looking for something like this, to get that thrill. You’re looking for something exciting.”

Meunier was particularly impressed by the atmosphere at Dortmund’s stadium when the team played PSG in the Champions League in February.

“I was really enjoying the moment. You know, the noise, the supporters, the vibe. The supporters are so close and you really feel and you really know where you are,” he said. “I was smiling like a child on the pitch.”

Meunier won the French league three times with PSG. His contract there expires next week.

Meunier played 27 times for PSG across all competitions before the French season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG awarded the title.

The transfer means Meunier joins a growing list of players switching teams before the Champions League resumes in August. New signings won’t be allowed to play, so clubs like PSG which are still in the tournament will find it harder to replace players to leave.

Forward Timo Werner is moving from Leipzig to Chelsea next week, and defensive midfielder Lucas Tousart is heading from Lyon to Hertha Berlin.

tags
top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In