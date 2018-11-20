Brazil coach Tite impressed by Neymar’s captaincy

Brazil national football team coach Tite has expressed contentment over the way things are turning out for forward player Neymar as captain of the squad.

The coach stated that Neymar is developing into a leader and his stint as a captain has been successful so far.

“This (the captaincy) is not a prize, it is a responsibility. I wanted him to be more open with the press and grow. I am happy with how things have turned out. In the dressing room he is a character, on the field he is a leader. The other day when he did his press conference he came with his son. That wasn’t forced, it was to show he has a human side,” goal.com quoted Tite, as saying.

“That’s important. When you are captain, how to project yourself. I think it’s certainly been a success so far,” he added.

Ahead of Brazil’s upcoming friendly match against Cameroon on Wednesday, Tite backed striker Roberto Firmino saying that the player needs more playing opportunities to have a better understanding on the field.

“Roberto Firmino is still a new player in the national team and so it’s only fair to give him his chance to get used to that position and to create his understanding with the players around him,” he said.

Neymar was appointed as the permanent captain of Brazil in September after Tite scrapped the captain rotation policy of the team.

