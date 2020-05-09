e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Can Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba thrive in Manchester United midfield?

Can Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba thrive in Manchester United midfield?

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, registered three goals and four assists in nine matches, adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

football Updated: May 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. (Reuters)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes playmaker Bruno Fernandes and record signing Paul Pogba can form a strong midfield partnership when the Premier League season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, registered three goals and four assists in nine matches, adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

Pogba, restricted to eight appearances in all competitions this season, was primed to return before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and Solskjaer said the Frenchman and Fernandes can thrive.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely they can... it’s a big yes,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic). There are many games coming up. I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course, Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, the supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford (back injury) back would be fantastic.”

The 20 Premier League clubs have discussed plans to resume training in May followed by a possible return to action in June, provided lockdown restrictions in Britain are eased.

United are fifth in the league with 45 points from 29 games.

tags
top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In