Champions League Final: Who said what after Liverpool beat Tottenham

Reaction to Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP

“I am so happy for the boys all these people, and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody.

“Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? And we have a keeper who makes difficult things look easy. It is the best night of our professional lives.

“It took a while, it is important for our development and improvement, This little mark helps a lot, now we can carry on. The owners never put pressure on us.

“Normally 20 minutes after the game I am half drunk, but now I have only had water!”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER MAURICIO POCHETTINO

“I feel very proud about their effort, how we fight. We were unlucky, we concede a goal on a penalty. We were fighting, and we played so well in the second half. I feel so proud, a little bit unlucky. To start 1-0 down from the start was tough, we changed our plans but we are very proud of these players and these fans. We can be optimistic.

“That (penalty) was the circumstance we cannot manage or prepare for. You can never believe you will be 1-0 down after a minute. Mentally it was very tough, it’s about learning (from the) experience, like Liverpool were in this position last year.

“I am so pleased to manage this group of players, but congratulations to Liverpool.

“The standards are so high, it wasn’t enough today. It’s a shame. You want to experience this again and repeat it. It is the best game in the world after the World Cup.

“It’s about trying, believing and building the journey so it happens again as soon as possible.”

LIVERPOOL STRIKER MOHAMED SALAH

“Everyone is happy now, I am glad to play the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally.

“Everyone did his best today, no great individual performances today, all the team was unbelievable.

“I have sacrificed a lot for my career, to come from a village to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me.”

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

“It is hard to put into words. The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team. We have done something special, we dominated the game.

“We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions.

“I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”

LIVERPOOL SCORER DIVOCK ORIGI

“It was important for the team, for the club, for the city.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL WINGER STEVE MCMANAMAN

“It hasn’t been the greatest game, or advert for English football, because of the climate and circumstances but Liverpool won’t care a jot!”

FORMER TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER GLENN HODDLE

“No way was it a penalty... If he was trying to stop the cross, he would have put both hands up. It hit him in the chest and rolled along his arm. If that is a penalty, we will have 100 of them per game.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 10:09 IST