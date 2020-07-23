e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Champions of the world but Liverpool can still improve: Klopp

Champions of the world but Liverpool can still improve: Klopp

Liverpool’s players finally got their hands on the league trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

football Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the Premier League.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the Premier League.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Premier League champions Liverpool will not rest on their laurels having won their first English league crown in 30 years and there is still room for improvement, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool’s players finally got their hands on the league trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

Klopp’s side won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles last year, but the German said that their rivals will look to close the gap.

“We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it’s the truth. It’s unbelievable, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters.

“We’ll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve.

“Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen.”

Liverpool can take their league points tally for the season to 99 with victory at Newcastle United on Sunday.

tags
top news
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In