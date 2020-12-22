e-paper
Chelsea close in on top four with 3-0 win over West Ham

Dec 22, 2020
Reuters
LONDON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 21, 2020 Chelsea's Thiago Silva scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/John Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 21, 2020 Chelsea's Thiago Silva scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/John Walton (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored two late goals after Thiago Silva’s early header to give Chelsea a 3-0 home win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday as they closed in on the top four by bouncing back from two straight defeats.

The result lifted Chelsea to fifth on 25 points from 14 games, a point behind fourth-placed Everton, while West Ham stayed 10th on 21 points after failing to rack up a third successive away win.

Declan Rice had a goal disallowed for West Ham before 36-year-old Brazilian centre back Thiago Silva planted a thumping header past visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 10th minute as he met a Mason Mount cross.

The Hammers twice came close as Aaron Cresswell shot across the face of goal and Chelsea centre back Kurt Zouma cleared a dangerous raid before Fabianski denied Timo Werner at the other end in the closing stages of the first half.

Abraham made it 2-0 in the 78th minute after an unwitting assist from Werner, who miskicked the ball after cutting inside from the left only to see it fall kindly for the 23-year-old England forward who netted with a neat finish.

With West Ham reeling, Abraham added the third two minutes later when he drilled home a rebound from a tight angle after Christian Pulisic’s shot was parried by Fabianski.

