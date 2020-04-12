e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea great Peter Bonetti dead at 78 - club

Chelsea great Peter Bonetti dead at 78 - club

Nicknamed ‘The Cat’ because of his agility, Bonetti was a mainstay of the west London side for close on 20 years through the 1960s and 1970s.

football Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Peter Bonetti
Peter Bonetti (Twitter)
         

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 following a long-term illness, the Premier League club announced Sunday.

“All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our brilliant former goalkeeper, Peter Bonetti, who made an incredible 729 appearances for the Blues,” said a statement on the Blues’ Twitter feed.

Nicknamed ‘The Cat’ because of his agility, Bonetti was a mainstay of the west London side for close on 20 years through the 1960s and 1970s.

But with his career overlapping with that of goalkeeping greats Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, Bonetti made just seven appearances for England.

He was a member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad, but such was Banks’s form Bonetti did not play during the tournament.

Bonetti’s England career is destined to be remembered for one unfortunate match four years later when, with Banks having suffered a case of food poisoning, he was called up into the side beaten by West Germany in the quarter-finals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Alf Ramsey’s team were 2-0 up but lost 3-2, with Bonetti criticised for being at fault for the first two goals England conceded.

But at club level he helped Chelsea win the 1965 League Cup, the 1970 FA Cup -- after the Blues beat bitter rivals Leeds United in a final that went to a replay -- and the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

One of the pioneers of specialist gloves for goalkeepers, Bonetti later became a goalkeeping coach, returning to Chelsea and later on working with the England squad.

tags
top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News