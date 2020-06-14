e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared,” Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

football Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Chelsea
File image of Callum Hudson-Odoi.
File image of Callum Hudson-Odoi.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation. The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported. “I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared,” Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.”

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.”

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.

tags
top news
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘He opened the innings’: The Virat Kohli Indian Team selection story
‘He opened the innings’: The Virat Kohli Indian Team selection story
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In